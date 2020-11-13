From left to right: Griffin Gaming Partners founders Phil Sanderson, Peter Levin and Nick Tuosto. Photo: GGP/Static Fox Photography

Why Griffin Gaming Partners Is Making a 9-Figure Bet on Social Gaming (But Not VR)

by | November 13, 2020 @ 2:36 PM

“Gaming is the fastest growing consumer trend in the world (and) eclipses every other form of media,” Managing Director Peter Levin tells TheWrap

Peter Levin, the managing director of the L.A-based investment firm Griffin Gaming Partners, said there’s no secret about why his firm has focused on social gaming, including in a new $235 million funding raise.

“Gaming is the fastest growing consumer trend in the world,” Levin told TheWrap. “It’s got a 248% growth trajectory over the next 10 years, which eclipses any other form of media.”

Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Gaming and technology reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

