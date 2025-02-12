Grimes Slams Ex Elon Musk for Bringing 4-Year-Old Son to Oval Office: ‘He Should Not Be in Public Like This’

While little X Æ A-XII, the 4-year-old son of Elon Musk and Grimes, sort of stole the show during his dad’s lengthy Oval Office address on Tuesday, his mother said she did not approve of his involvement.

“I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh,” she responded to a fan on Twitter (also called X now) on Wednesday. “He should not be in public like this.”

Grimes dated the tech billionaire from 2018 to 2022: They share three children, X Æ A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus and battled for custody for several years, finally reaching an agreement in November 2024.

During the White House press conference, X was understandably restless and his father ended up hoisting him onto his shoulders for several minutes. Musk admitted that having his son with him was “distracting.”

Several of Grimes followers agreed with her take, noting that Musk was likely using his son as a “prop” or even a “shield.”

“No, he shouldn’t be. You need to get tough, girl. He’s your baby, not Elon’s pet,” one person wrote, while another added, “He’s been wearing the kid like he’s a bulletproof helmet for months where have you been?”

Others had no sympathy for the singer: “It’s bad but sweetheart, you bought the ticket. You took the ride,” one user bluntly stated.

In total, Musk has fathered 12 children. In 2022, daughter Vivian Wilson came out as trans and officially dropped her father’s last name. Musk has shrugged off her rejection of him, admitting, “You can’t win them all.”