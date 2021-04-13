Grimes Just Got an Insane New ‘Alien Scars’ Tattoo (Photos)

Grimes has a new tattoo and it’s original, to say the least. According to the Canadian musician, her latest ink is “beautiful alien scars.”

The singer posted a photo of the tattoo to Instagram on Sunday night, showing off the latest addition to her body — she already has several tattoos — and explaining how it will eventually look. “Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars,” the singer captioned the photo.

One of the designers of the tattoo, an artist named NusiQuero, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal a bit more detail on the design. “It was half hand drawn then half procedurally generated, then they banged out the whole thing in 1 go,” Quero tweeted. “Such a beautiful experience and talisman 4 her world. Electric energy is abuzz.”

Last night we co-designed a full back tattoo (w my brilliant friend Tweakz) for @Grimezsz. It was half hand drawn then half procedurally generated, then they banged out the whole thing in 1 go. Such a beautiful experience and talisman 4 her world. Electric energy is abuzz. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5bsHCsaemI — NusiQuero (@nusi_quero) April 12, 2021

Though the tattoo appears red now, that is more due to the irritation of getting it. The “scars” themselves were done in white ink, and cover Grimes’s entire back.

Naturally, the people of the Internet had some thoughts on the ink. As one woman wrote, the tattoo may be meant as alien scars, but “Grimes back tattoo looks like the ankles of a cat owner.”

grimes back tattoo looks like the ankles of a cat owner pic.twitter.com/Q4AKL1eoGn — Jennifer Xiao (@jxiaoo) April 12, 2021

Still others had different comparisons.

Grimes got the anti-life equation tattooed on her back pic.twitter.com/ISOnwHqhw4 — Jessika Hannon #ZSJL (@jessika7979) April 12, 2021

So apparently Grimes went into the tattoo shop and asked for the tapeworm tattoo pic.twitter.com/5RdrmI5XZQ — Fearless Girl (@historygirl1020) April 13, 2021

For some, the choice wasn’t all that surprising, considering Grimes’s son’s name. Last year, Grimes and her partner, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, announced the birth of their first child, a son named X Æ A-12 Musk. (Yes, really).

According to Grimes, “X” stands for “the unknown variable.” Meanwhile, “Æ” is the Elven spelling of AI, which is also shorthand for artificial intelligence and translates to “love” in Japanese. The singer added that the “A-12” part of her son’s name is a reference to her and Musk’s favorite aircraft.

As a result of California law, Grimes and Musk did have to tweak the name slightly, but it was no less odd.

According to California’s state constitution, legal names may only use the 26 letters of the English alphabet, and concerns that the child’s name wouldn’t be allowed spread after his birth earlier this month. On Grimes’ Instagram account, a user asked about these laws and if the name changed.

Without confirming a reason why, Grimes wrote that the child’s new name is X Æ A-Xii Musk, with the “12” changed to the roman numeral XII to take state law into account. Grimes also said that the numerals were also added because it “looks better.”