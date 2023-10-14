Fox’s Jon Hamm-led animation show “Grimsburg” has snagged a premiere date with some outsized leverage.

“Grimsburg,” a series that Fox has promised will bring the animation genre to “new heights,” will debut Sunday, Jan. 7, after the second of two NFL games that day.

The news was revealed Saturday at a New York Comic Con presentation that featured “Grimsburg” showrunner Chadd Gindin. The event included a screening from the show’s first episode and a panel discussion. Fox also released a trailer for “Grimsburg,” which you can watch above.

“I’m the world’s most smartest detective,” a Hamm-voiced Detective Marvin Flute declares in the clip.

Flute “may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire,” according to a logline. Despite his detective skills, Flute struggles to crack the mystery of his family. “Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know,” the longline said.

“Grimsburg” will bring animation to “new heights,” Gail Berman, executive producer and chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group, promised with news of the show’s creation in October 2021.

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe,” Hamm said in a statement after the 2021 announcement. “A universe I have been actively watching since the early ’90s. The opportunity to get to bring a project like ‘Grimsburg’ to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

“Grimsburg” is fully owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

In addition to Hamm, “Grimsburg” executive producers include Berman (Fox’s upcoming drama “Monarch,” “The Addams Family,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Hend Baghdady (“Monarch,” “Golan the Insatiable”) of The Jackal Group, Connie Tavel (“Judging Amy”) and showrunner Chadd Gindin (“The Cleveland Show,” “Santa Clarita Diet”), while “Grimsburg” creators, Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, will co-executive produce.

Variety first reported the “Grimsburg” premiere date.