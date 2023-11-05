Elon Musk announced his latest AI offering to the world this weekend: Grok, a ChatGPT rival that’s been “designed to answer questions with a bit of wit” and “has a rebellious streak.” The tool was modeled after “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” the 1978 radio broadcast turned TV series (turned book, turned 2005 feature film).

The latest challenge to OpenAI’s ChatGPT was first shared by the AI team at X (formerly Twitter), xAI, who tweeted, “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!”

They also promised spicier takes, offering an AI engine less likely to tell you that it’s restricted from answering certain questions. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor! A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the 𝕏 platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Announcing Grok!



Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!



Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use… — xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

While hyping the new AI, they put in some caveats about how quickly the project came together.

“Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could do with 2 months of training – so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help.”

Musk appeared delighted by his latest tool in his own string of tweets. After SpaceX security engineer Christopher Stanley shared one of his early Grok inquiries, Musk tweeted, “Oh this is gonna be fun” followed by two laughing emojis.

Oh this is gonna be fun 🤣🤣 https://t.co/XaK3EbknXJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

In a separate message, Musk explained, “Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way. 🤷‍♂️ 🤣”

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.



It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Musk pushed Grok having more up-to-date information than other AI platforms in multiple posts. He tweeted, “Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t.”

Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, also joined in the fun. She wrote, “Nice to meet you Grok. So, you’re funny, super curious, and a little spicy sometimes too? That’s my kind of friend. Old BFFs move aside.”