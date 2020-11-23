The General Services Administration (GSA) has acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory after weeks of delays and will “begin the formal transition,” CNN reported Monday.
The move comes after the Trump campaign’s latest attempt to overturn the election failed after Michigan election officials voted to certify Biden’s victory in the state.
Read the statement below:
CNN first reported the news.
#Breaking: GSA’s Emily Murphy signs off and says the transition can begin, per @KristenhCNN pic.twitter.com/S6YKKQBrQR
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 23, 2020