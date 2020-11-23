Go Pro Today

GSA Finally Acknowledges Biden Victory After Weeks of Delay, Will ‘Begin the Formal Transition’

Move comes after Trump campaign’s latest attempt to overturn the election fails in Michigan

| November 23, 2020 @ 3:25 PM Last Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 3:31 PM
Getty Images

The General Services Administration (GSA) has acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory after weeks of delays and will “begin the formal transition,” CNN reported Monday.

The move comes after the Trump campaign’s latest attempt to overturn the election failed after Michigan election officials voted to certify Biden’s victory in the state.

Read the statement below:

CNN first reported the news.