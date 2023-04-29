Finally, “Guardians of the Galaxy” is back, with “Vol. 3” lighting up Hollywood with an appropriately BIG premiere, throwing one of the most-coveted bashes in recent weeks. Not to be outdone, Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival brought Zendaya back to the mic, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actually took over a mile of Manhattan and “Citadel” stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden did the same in the heart of Westwood. A-List stars were out from the desert to the ballrooms and we’ve got this inside peek for your viewing pleasure.

Jessica Chastain and Meryl Streep reflect the feeling of the night at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Dolby Theatre, Hollywood

James Gunn and Chris Pratt attend the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

The stars from this galaxy – and beyond! – were out in force for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The carpet was actually held on the roof of the building, where the stars from the franchise, including series stalwarts Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Vin Diesel (wearing a custom Groot suit) and Bradley Cooper appeared alongside newcomers Maria Bakalova, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Writer/director James Gunn was also there, in a yellow suit, joined by his new bride (and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” cast member) Jennifer Holland. Gunn and his cast came out and appeared before the screening started, as well, complete with rock show lights and rolling, vaguely interplanetary fog. Curiously, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista couldn’t make the premiere. As Guardians from the beginning, they were missed.

(Left to Right) Chukwudi Iwuji and Bradley Cooper attend the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

After the gathered crowd wiped away their final tears (as rollicking as the movie is, it’s also deeply sad), everybody went back up to the roof of the building for the after party, which included a buffet (we spotted Holland grabbing food immediately after the movie ended), a DJ (spinning tunes from the soundtrack, of course) for the dance floor, and an assortment of props and costumes from the movie on display. There were also plenty of photo ops.

Pom Klementieff spilled a secret to TheWrap on the red carpet, too – she just may end up in the DC Universe as well as the MCU, as she’s in conversations with James Gunn about doing just that. “We’re talking about it already,” she revealed, “so it’s in the plans!”

And unlike some premiere parties, the VIP area wasn’t sequestered away from the general populace. I watched Klementieff take photos with young fans and I wandered over to Jeffrey Wright (who voices the Watcher in Marvel Studios’ acclaimed animated series “What If …?”) to tell him how much I enjoyed his turn as Commissioner Gordon in last year’s “The Batman.” It was a jovial, celebratory night and a perfect way to mark the end of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” saga and Gunn’s time with Marvel Studios, as he is now leading the DC Studios unit of Warner Bros. Discovery. From one galaxy to another, just down the street in Burbank. – Drew Taylor

Pom Klementieff makes some fans very happy at the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Takes Over Manhattan (to Say Goodbye)

New York Stock Exchange/Saks Fifth Avenue, New York City

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast and creative team visit the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell to celebrate the final season in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Love was in the air pretty early on one recent Manhattan morning as the cast, crew and fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” gathered to express their admiration for the show and each other in the place that inspired them – New York City. “You look very handsome today,” gushed creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to her husband and co-showrunner Dan Palladino, during their welcome remarks at the New York Stock Exchange.

Before the “Mrs. Maisel” gang rang the opening bell, guests enjoyed a traditional Jewish breakfast of bagels, lox and 1000 Baked By Melissa cupcakes that spelled out “Mazel Tov” in pink frosting. While star Rachel Brosnahan caught up with her co-stars, including Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, TheWrap chatted with Sherman-Palladino, who said it was “all a bit surreal” to be celebrating the fifth and final season, saying goodbye to their hit show in the city where the magic was created.

Rachel Brosnahan says goodbye to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Prime Video’s “Marvelous Mile Takeover” celebrating the final season at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

After the bell was rung and the markets opened, everyone made their way to Fifth Avenue for the “Marvelous Mile Takeover,” a mile-long appropriation of Fifth Avenue from 46th to 56th streets that was festooned with a pink carpet rolled out across the sidewalk. Open to the public, fans and just-passing-by locals could relive the past four seasons with iconic photo ops, themed refreshments, special appearances by cast members and dance performances.

To kick off the Marvelous Mile, that trip down Midge’s memory lane, VIPs gathered on the garden roof of Rockefeller Center for Veuve Clicquot Rosé toasts, Milk Bar cookies and photo ops. “To Midge!,” cheered the crowd, who were in awe of the spectacle of the entire day. Everyone took home a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”-themed martini kit and an additional set of four glass cups that together spell “Maisel” in pink letters. The whole day was nothing but marvelous and a fitting tribute to the end of a much-loved era in the annals of Prime Video – and New York City, too. – Emily Vogel

(Left to Right) Dhana Gilbert, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron attend Prime Video’s “Marvelous Mile’ Takeover” celebrating “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“From” Season 2 Special Screening

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

Harold Perrineau and Michael Wright enjoy the Los Angeles Special Screening introducing Season 2 of the MGM+ show “From” in Los Angeles. (Eric Charbonneau)

Industry insiders who are also fans gathered at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a special screening of “From,” featuring the first installment of the MGM+ series’ upcoming second season. MGM+ (which was previously known as Epix) brought out all the stars, including leading man Harold Perrineau as well as Catalina Sandino Moreno, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Paul Zinno, Elizabeth Moy and more.

Perrineau thanked everyone for attending and raved about the fact that the world seems to be watching the series. “You have no idea how much all of your support means! I saw that Season 1 is number five on Amazon right now, that is amazing! And this season is even bigger than the last.” Fans enjoyed the unspooling of Episode 1 of the new season and it was all anyone could talk about at the after party.

However, before one could get to that after party we all had to wend through a creepy maze with imagery from the series. And while (of course) there were those who opted out of the challenge, the hardy souls who dared tackle it found that it was not an easy quest.

Happily, once we conquered the maze quest, we were greeted with a cool photo booth that put us into the show. What made the night even creepier was the eeriness of being in a cemetery at night, which is a truly fitting location for an extremely creepy series.

TheWrap caught up with the star Harold Perrineau at the after party, where he told us just what fans can expect from Season Two: “It’s going to be epic man, if you thought season 1 was scary, wait until you see how scary Season Two is going to be!” – Elijah Gil

(Left to Right) Chloe Van Landschoot, Ricky He, Avery Konrad and Catalina Sandino Moreno attend the Los Angeles Special Screening introducing Season 2 of MGM+ “From” in Los Angeles. (Eric Charbonneau)

“The Watcher” Special Screening

Crosby Street Hotel, New York City

At “The Watcher” special screening with Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in New York City. (Emily Vogel)

Complementary self-serve candy bar. Check. Popcorn. Check. Voss water, still and sparkling. Check and Check. Netflix pulled out all the stops for an intimate special screening of “The Watcher” at the chic Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, beginning the Emmy push a bit early. Guests turned up to watch the first episode of the Ryan Murphy series followed by a Q&A with stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale.

The highlight of their conversation was the actors dishing on what it was like working with co-star Jennifer Coolidge. “You get there and you’re across from her and you get the sense like she doesn’t know what she’s gonna do. She has no idea what’s gonna happen. And that’s a very thrilling feeling,” Cannavale admitted. “We all know when there’s cameras and we’re gonna do the thing that’s written on the paper – but this women really gives you the feeling like she’s just stumbled onto the set.”

Watts added with a laugh, “It’s super fresh; and the hardest part is keeping a straight face.”

Afterwards, audience members sipped on wine and nibbled on tasty appetizers during the post-screening reception. Watts and Cannavale also joined in the fun, stopping to chat, glad-hand a bit and take photos with the happy guests. – Emily Vogel

“Citadel” Fan Screening

The Culver Theater, Culver City

Priyanka Chopra Jonas causes a stir in Westwood at the fan screening of her new Prime Video series “Citadel.” (Prime Video)

The cast of the new Amazon Prime series “Citadel” hit the red carpet in Culver City and caused quite a ruckus in that usually quiet town that is the home of Amazon Studios. Fans jammed the sidewalks as stunt men recreated an action sequence complete with explosives, as well as a fight scene that got the crowd cheering. More screaming followed as the cast, including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci arrived, and took selfies and signed autographs.

TheWrap caught up with Chopra Jonas who gave fans a little sneak peek into what we can expect from her and husband Nick’s red-carpet look at this year’s coming Met Gala. “It will be theme inspired, I do love a theme!” she grinned. “There will be a special element that i’m excited to share and for fans to experience.” But she wouldn’t reveal what that is, so mark May 1 as the unveiling of that spectacle with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Season of Beauty.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are still getting along in Westwood at the fan screening of their new Prime Video series “Citadel.” (Prime Video)

Her costar Richard Madden also chatted with us and described his chemistry with Priyanka. “We just got along, when you trust someone the chemistry isn’t hard to have,” he explained.

“Citadel” executive producer and showrunner David Weil also filled us in about what it was like to be a part of the project. “It’s been very humbling to be one sort of member of this larger collective of storytellers, and I think it will lead to very authentic global stories.” – Elijah Gil

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” World Premiere

Regency Village Theater, Westwood

India Amarteifio is the queen attending the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premiere in Westwood. (Netflix)

The “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” World Premiere transformed Westwood into a “Bridgerton” dream, complete with floral trellises and a full orchestra queuing up our favorite pop song covers as featured in the original series.

The younger and older versions of the cast, includingIndia Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel (who are both the queen), Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas, alongside legendary creator Shonda Rhimes. Alicia Keys also dazzled the carpet, surprising fans by announcing a “Queen Charlotte” collaboration with an orchestral rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You,” performed by an orchestra composed of all women of color.

Shonda Rhimes and Golda Rosheuvel both brought an elegant look to the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” World Premiere in Westwood. (Netflix)

As Netflix expands its “Bridgerton” universe with its first spinoff, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made a surprise appearance to show his support.

Executive producer Tom Verica loves the part Rosheuvel played in making the show special. “The role is obviously a historical role that was in there, but I think it was Golda’s interpretation of that role that absolutely just catapulted interest in that character,” he told us. “That was the jumping off point and I think a lot of people, even fans of the books, were really intrigued by that [and] it really gave us the opportunity to tell another part of that world even if it wasn’t part of the books.” – Loree Seitz

“Bupkis”

The Apollo Theater, New York

(Left to Right) Ghostface Killah, Kenan Thompson, Colton Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Pete Davidson, Sheek Louch at the “Bupkis” premiere. (Courtesy Peacock)

Pete Davidson lit up a joint and danced alongside girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders and BFF Machine Gun Kelly during a surprise musical performance by rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan and rapper Sheek Louch at the premiere of his new show “Bupkis.” The series, which premieres May 4 on Peacock, is described as a “heightened fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life.”

According to Davidson, Wonders, who co-stars in the series, “had so much influence on the show.” MGK, who also makes an appearance in the show, was howling with laughter throughout the two-episode screening, reaching over to give Davidson several encouraging pats on the back – #FriendshipGoals.

Davidson’s entire family also came out to the Apollo Theater in Harlem to support the former “Saturday Night Live” star. “My whole family are here. They literally don’t ask me for anything. They haven’t asked me for anything in the 15/13 years I’ve been doing this,” Davidson waxed emotionally. “They’re just so supportive and I’m just very grateful that they’re my family. They’re really great.”

Pete Davidson premieres his new Peacock series “Bupkis” at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. (Courtesy Peacock)

Also at the raucous premiere? Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Brad Garrett, Keenan Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Marisa Jaret Winokur, who all are part of the Peacock series.

Missing from the audience, however, was “Bupkis” co-star Joe Pesci. According to Davidson, “[Joe] called me and he’s like, ‘Peter, I would do anything for you. I would show up there and take all those pictures with ya and I’d do it cause I love ya, cause that’s the type of guy I am.’ And I go, ‘I know Joe,’ and he goes, ‘I’m not comin’. But, I’ll be watchin’!’ so he’s watching and he sends his love.” – Emily Vogel

Ann Cusack & The Generation Jones Band at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill

Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, Los Angeles

Ann Cusack performs with The Generation Jones at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill in Los Angeles. (Jeff Peters)

Hollywood nights don’t get much better than watching Ann Cusack and The Generation Jones Band blow the roof off Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill on L.A.’s Beverly Glen Circle.

Ann’s sassy, silky voice and strong, clear belt enraptured the audience with a perfect mix of sensuality and infectious humor. Actor-producer Jim Piddock (“Best in Show,” “Family Tree”), who is Ann’s fiancé, sat at a tableful of friends of the band, including Michael McKean, Annette O’Toole and Eric Idle.

A fan sitting near to Eric Idle (who is, of course, best known for helping make “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” a classic and for creating Tony Award winner “Spamalot”) couldn’t help but gush, “I hope someone tells you every day that you are a comedic genius and that your work elevates the mood of the world for the better every moment.”

“Yes, and today that person is you!” quipped Idle in response. Eric listened intently to Ann and the band’s original jazz progressions and lyrics, occasionally indulging his soulful urge to whistle along. And not one person in the audience complained!

The Generation Jones Band – Gordie Germaine on guitar, Jeff Dean on bass,

“Slammin’ Sammy” Kestenholtz on drums and Matt Falker on keyboards – treated the adoring audience to both original blues tunes and smoking-hot versions of rock-and-roll standards. Cusack captured the perfect mix of sensuality and humor in her performance.

Ed Begley Jr. had a ringside seat when boisterous Vibrato club owner (and Herb Alpert’s daughter) Eden Alpert got “The Boys” star Erin Moriarty up and dancing, along with actress Lee Garlington and whole a line of women who boogeyed and sang along to Cusack’s blazing rendition of “Let the Good Times Roll.”

The night wound down slowly as dear friends swarmed the effervescent and glowing Cusack. Jean Smart was visibly moved after the performance, pouring out her praises to Ann amidst an emotional rush of tears and laughter.

Cusack and her British husband-to-be are back in London until later this year, but they will be back with more shows at Vibrato in November. – Jeff Peters

The 48th Annual Chaplin Award Gala

Lincoln Center, New York City

Julius Tennon and his famous wife Viola Davis attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)

Viola Davis, my woman king. On Monday, the EGOT winner added “Chaplin Award recipient” to her list of achievements that spans longer than a CVS receipt. Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the award was a fitting tribute to Davis’ impressive career and her enduring impact on the world of film and television.

“We want to ensure that the Chaplin Award reflects what we want the industry to reflect, and the people who have made a difference,” Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center told TheWrap. “Every presenter we’ve invited is someone who has worked with Ms. Davis or has a connection to her in some way to showcase the extraordinary range of all the roles she has played.”

That meant that presenters at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala held at in two venues at Lincoln Center included Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Steve McQueen, along with Gina Prince-Bythewood, George C. Wolfe and Jayme Lawson.

“Viola doesn’t know this, but I actually have a picture of her hanging in my Broadway dressing room,” revealed Chastain. “Some people might call it a shrine, but I call it a tasteful – but not at all creepy – tribute to a legend!”

Streep, on the other hand, chose to speak about a particular scene they filmed for the award-winning film “Doubt.” Despite the rainy weather, the intensity of the scene and the fact that it took two days to shoot, “[Viola] went for it every f—king time,” said Streep, adding that she is “one of the greatest actresses you will ever see . . . but her greatest gift is her gleaming humanity.”

When Viola accepted her award on stage, she left the audience with a final piece of advice, saying, “who you are, what you are, without Juilliard, without the awards – although I am incredibly grateful – without all the trappings of the world, you are worthy. We are all worthy.” – Emily Vogel

(Left to Right) Steve McQueen, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood, George C. Wolfe and Jayme Lawson celebrate the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

The Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) A star-studded night as Jeanne Yang (Fashion Visionary Award recipient), Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow (Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient), Sara Foster and Brie Larson attend The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

One of the biggest nights in L.A. fashion drew scads of stars to the Beverly Hills Hotel, as The Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards honored a plethora of designers, stylists, artists and brands. Hosted by retired celebrity stylist Law Roach (think Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas) there was a stampede of famous faces vying for best dressed, including Kim Kardashian, who honored hairdresser Chris Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year Award.

(Left) Warren Alfie Baker, Men’s Stylist of the Year recipient, and Matt Bomer (Right); (Right) Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, all attend The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Kardashian, accompanied by daughter North West, joked about her relationship with Appleton as they took the stage. “I can tell him all my personal business, and he’s a vault and it will never get out – and I know we can party in Vegas until three in the morning!” Kardashian added a thank you to Appleton’s husband Lukas Gage, saying, “Thank you for making him so happy.” Other attendees happy to be on hand for the fun included Keanu Reeves, Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus. Cyrus, who recently broke a multitude of records with her hit song “Flowers” honored her friend and music stylist Bradley Kenneth.

(Left) Host Law Roach; (Right) Bradley Kenneth, Music Stylist of the Year Award recipient, and Miley Cyrus attend The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

The Versace-clad singer extolled Kenneth’s creative genius before presenting him the award, joking that, “I guess I didn’t need to give you this award, because a cute boy is going to give it to you instead,” referring to the handsome man who was holding the award nearby. That brought a cheer from the delighted crowd.

One of the most talked about happenings of the night was how funny host Law Roach’s self-deprecating humor came off throughout the event. The recently retired stylist kept repeating his regret for retiring, poking fun at himself for being “unemployed.” “I have to make this quick,” he joked, “as I have another paying gig tonight, yeah, it’s an opening for a new Subway on La Cienega! I need the check.”

It was a night filled with stars and top-tier fashions, as everyone brought their most elegant looks, including Elle Fanning’s gorgeous Givenchy blouse and ultra-long maxi skirt. – Elijah Gil

Sara Moonves (Left), the Magazine of the Year Award recipient, and Elle Fanning (wearing Givenchy) attend The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA

Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival goes down into the history books for a number of reasons, with perhaps the biggest buzz caused when Zendaya made a surprise appearance during the second weekend of the fest. Joining Labrinth and doing two songs, her performance marked the first time in eight years since the award-winning actress has gone back to her musical beginnings. And the Coachella crowd went crazy for her (who wouldn’t), despite the fact that every night at the fest everyone’s cell service went to hell, with texts and social media posts grinding to a halt.

Zendaya’s triumph was in stark contrast to Frank Ocean’s performance debacle the weekend before, as his set was so universally dissed that he dropped out of the second weekend. For those of you living under a rock, unlike most two-weekend festivals, Coachella runs basically the same acts on both weekends.

Latto poses for a portrait backstage at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

But as everyone knows, Coachella is as much about the scene and the style and the parties and swag houses that pop up all across the desert on both weekends. Sure, everyone who loves EDM, which these days is the music that reigns supreme at this festival, comes for that scene, but loads of others like the off-campus events just as much.

That’s why Leonardo DiCaprio and Janelle Monae were spotted at the hottest party of the fest, The Levi’s® Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio and influencers flocked to the gifting suite sponsored by swimwear label JMP The Label, jewelry from Sterling Forever (Tinashe wore her swag when she performed, too) and Catherine Weitzman, and other brands giving out lots of swag.

Leonardo DiCaprio (with the mask) attends The Levi’s® brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio in Thermal, California. (Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)

Bad Bunny’s sets were big hits and for the rock lovers in the massive crowds, Blink 182 served up a hot fest-closing set on weekend two in place of Franck Ocean. And the big winner of both weekend, according to a longtime Coachella regular was YouTube. “The livestream experience this year was better than ever before. Six feeds, TV-quality production value and full sets. I can’t believe this is free,” he gushed, making staying home and watching the whole thing on TV a viable option for some. For the rest, Coachella still rules.

