‘Gutfeld!’ Celebrates Donald Trump as Only U.S. President Whose Ancestors Never Owned Slaves: ‘Why Isn’t This a Bigger Deal?’ (Video)

Greg Gutfeld took a long moment to reflect on the freshly reported fact that Donald Trump is the only president in U.S. history with no slave ownership in his ancestry – and also on the fact that no one else seemed to be reflecting on that fact.

Thursday’s “Gutfeld!” monologue referenced “America’s Family Secret,” an exhaustive report published Tuesday by Reuters that states, in the sixth paragraph, that “President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders.

The report said Trump’s ancestors came to America after slavery was abolished. More broadly, it said more than 100 current political elites have slaveholders as ancestors, an attribute about one quarter of voters polled for the story said would weaken their support.

“A lot of powerful people in the U.S., including our living president, Supreme Court justices, governors and legislators descended from slave owners,” Gutfeld said. “That includes Mitch McConnell. I’d say he took one on the chin, but we all know that’s not possible.”

Gutfeld noted, as Reuters did, that the list with slave-owning ancestors included Tammy Duckworth, Elizabeth Warren and yes, Barack Obama.

“But the fun part, every living president is a descendant of slave owners – well, except one,” he said. “Can you guess which president is free of that ancestral shame? No, not that one [showing a picture of Obama], his ancestors owned slaves – and boy did reparations just get awkward.”

Then, showing President Joe Biden: “And no, not this one, his ancestors owned slaves, but to be fair, Joe was just a child at the time.”

So who’s the exception [with a graphic of Trump rising from behind the earth for some reason]?

Not to scale

“It’s true! DJT is the only one whose ancestors never owned slaves!” Gutfeld exclaimed. “Although he was rude to some of his apprentices, I’ll give him that. And he’s the guy the media dubbed the biggest racist in the history of racists, right?”

Gutfeld immediately turned to the media for not seizing on this fact (what you are currently reading notwithstanding).

“It seems newsworthy,” he said. “I mean, remember during the 2012 presidential election? There was a big news story about Rick Perry’s hunting ranch, it had a rock with a racial slur painted on it, which his family painted over in the ’80s. Perry had nothing to do with it … yet somehow the media treated it evidence that he was a racist.

“Yet every Republican running or office is accused of racism – even if they’re not white,” Gutfeld said as he began to wrap and ready for his guest panel. “Merely belonging to the party that freed the slaves is evidence that you want to bring back slavery, according to the freakish media.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.