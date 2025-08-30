‘Gutfeld!’ Spends 7 Minutes Talking About Gavin Newsom’s Hands: ‘Ugh, It’s Like He’s Molesting a Ghost’ | Video

Greg Gutfeld and his late-night crew – who have been calling out Gavin Newsom’s theatrical hand movements since time immemorial – spent seven whole minutes of Fox News airtime on the California Governor’s expressive gesticulations, even claiming that he’s tried (“violently!”) to tone them down since the show made it a thing.

“Apparently, our commentary has gotten inside his head and Gavin now is desperately trying to control himself,” Gutfeld said on Friday night’s show.

After playing a highlight reel of Newsom’s past ten-fingered flourishes – “Ugh, it’s like he’s molesting a ghost,” Gutfeld gagged – they rolled a recent clip of the governor sitting at his desk with his hands folded and firmly planted on his desk – with one opposable exception: his thumb couldn’t stay still.

“Watch as his errant thumb valiantly, violently resists,” Gutfeld guffawed. “It needs to get out! It is trapped, poor little thumb. I haven’t seen a finger that excited since my last prostate exam,” Gutfeld said.

Guest panelist and comedian Sherrod Small compared Newsom’s constant hand jive to “a third-base coach.”

“Like you’re telling me to steal, or bunt?” Small said. “Like if somebody talked to you like that on the subway as soon as you walk away, you’re like, ‘I think he got my watch.”

Panelist Kat Timpf was a bit more judicious, admitting that “I talk with my hands a lot” (while talking with her hands).

“I think my hands are always doing weird stuff,” Timpf said. “I got other problems with the guy, like his policies, but his hands no. His wife probably has problems with some things his hands have done but I don’t personally.”

Panelist Tyrus suggested a new theory for the reason behind Newsom’s phalangical phrasings.

“I thought it had something to do with the California budget cuts since they didn’t have a hearing impaired [translator] anymore,” he said. “‘I’m not paying the money for that – I’ll do it myself!’”

Watch the entire, seven-minute dissertation on Newsom’s demonstrative digits in the video clip above.