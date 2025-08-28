‘Gutfeld!’ Gang Ridicules Vanity Fair Staffer Who Says They’ll Quit Over Melania Cover: ‘Self-Obsession’ |Video

The “Gutfeld!” panel giddily ridiculed the Vanity Fair editor who this week said they’d storm out if the magazine follows through with a plan to feature Melania Trump on its cover, dismantling the anonymous staffer’s tirade as “self-obsession.”

The mid-level editor told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that they would “walk out the motherf—ing door, and half my staff will follow me … We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

“Now, who knows if they will follow through and leave,” said Kat Timpf, sitting in as host for an absent Greg Gutfeld. “And other employees said they doubt people would quit a prestigious job over it. Or even a job at Vanity Fair.”

Vanity Fair traditionally has had every first lady on its cover at some point, including Michelle Obama – three times – and Jill Biden twice, Timpf noted. The left-leaning fashion magazine – which is pivoting to consolidate its Hollywood and politics coverage under new editor Mark Guiducci – skipped the tradition during Trump’s first term.

“Refusing to work with people with whom you disagree is ridiculous,” Timpf said. “And it is a lesson these magazine staffers need to learn because people everywhere are starting to realize it … Greg may be right when he says this is evidence of the culture shifting towards the right. But it could be a shift not away from the left or even towards the right but towards a culture that doesn’t decide the value of a person based on politics. We used to call it being American.”

Timpf’s final point was equally universal: “Having to deal with stuff at work that you don’t like isn’t unique to media. It is literally what a job is. … So if you work at Vanity Fair and think that Trump and his wife are awful, that’s fine. No one is expecting you to change your mind. But what you shouldn’t expect is for the entire trajectory of the magazine to revolve around you and your opinion. That is not compassion, that is self-obsession.”

