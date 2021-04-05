Guy Fieri Signs New 3-Year Deal at Food Network

Guy Fieri has signed a new three-year deal with the Food Network, a representative for Fieri told TheWrap Monday.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host debuted on the Discovery, Inc.-owned cable channel in 2006, when he won the second season of “The Next Food Network Star.” Along with “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Fieri’s other popular Food Network shows include “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.”

“Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” Food Network president Courtney White told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported news of Fieri’s extended pact Monday. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”

Fieri added: “Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family. The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restauranteurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cookin’ up next.”

Fieri’s new deal will bring him close to two decades at the cable channel.

He is repped by WME.