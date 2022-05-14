Gwen Stefani Announces Return to ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani announced via TikTok on Friday that she’ll be back as a coach on the upcoming season of “The Voice.”

She captioned the clip, which featured her and fellow coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton singing along to “Grace Kelly” by Mika, “#Duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall.”

The fourth coach for Season 22, which will debut this fall, has yet to be announced.

Stefani’s last stint in the red chair was on the NBC competition was during season 19 in 2020. Her first time coaching was in 2014’s Season 7. She was a part-time advisor only in Seasons 8 and 10, but coached again in Seasons 9 , 12, 17, and 19.

Her contestant in 2020’s Season 19, Carter Rubin, won the competition.

She and Shelton began dating in 2015 and were married in July 2021.