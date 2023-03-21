Gwyneth Paltrow in Court as Utah Ski-Accident Trial Gets Underway With Jury Seated, Opening Statements

Gwyneth Paltrow was in a Park City, Utah, court on Tuesday to defend against a personal-injury lawsuit brought by a local optometrist who claims the actress and lifestyle guru crashed into her on a ski hill in 2016, causing him traumatic head and other injuries.

A jury was seated in the case that’s expected to last a week or more. The plaintiff, 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, is seeking $300,000 in damages; Paltrow has countersued for $1 plus attorney’s fees.

Sanderson says Paltrow “skied out of control” and crashed into him, knocking him unconscious and causing “a brain injury … four broken ribs and other injuries.” He has said that Paltrow and her ski instructor then skied away without seeing to it that he got medical care.

Paltrow’s countersuit said the retired physician actually crashed into her.

The filing says Paltrow “was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff – who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow – plowed into her back. … Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”

A jury of eight people was seated Tuesday morning and given instructions before opening arguments began.

Representatives for both Paltrow and Sanderson declined to comment Tuesday.