The life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard — just days before she’s released on parole for the murder of her mother — is the center of Lifetime’s newest edition of “Life After Lock Up.” In the network’s newly-released trailer for the series, Rose reunites with her family after being imprisoned for over eight years and visits a plastic surgeon about removing “the bump” on her nose.

“You know my story. Now let’s see what I do with my life,” Rose says in the beginning of the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday. “Everybody’s just gone Gypsy-crazy.”

From experiencing “culture shock” to people sending her death threats and even being stalked, the series covers the bad, the good and the ugly of Rose’s re-entry into society.

“This time that I’m having with my family. This is what I’ve been looking forward to,” Rose says as the trailer shows her gathered with family members.

In another snippet, Rose appears to be battling with self-esteem issues.

“The bump,” Rose says to a cosmetic doctor in one portion of the video. “I don’t want to be me.”

The show will also detail her marital woes with her estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while in prison.

“I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage. Eventually, I’m going to want a divorce,” Rose says.

“Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, premiering June 3rd at 9pm EST/PST.

Here’s Lifetime’s synopsis of the series:

“The series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy’s new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy’s own notoriety and fame. In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a “normal” world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all – a free woman.”

“Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up” is a Category 6 Media production, part of the A+E Factual Studios™ group, with Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury, Leane Vandeman and Melissa Moore executive producing. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. A+E Networks has worldwide distribution rights for the series.