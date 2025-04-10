‘Hacks’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Deborah Vance is finally back, and this season on “Hacks,” she’s headed to late night television.

The HBO comedy series returns for its fourth season on April 10, reuniting Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they work together to get Deborah’s new late night show off the ground, leaving her stand-up life behind. Of course, as always, there are tensions between the two.

You can see what TheWrap thought of the season here, but odds are, if you’re here, you want to know when you’ll be able to watch the next episode. Well, we’ve got you.

Here’s how the “Hacks” season 4 release schedule breaks down.

When does it premiere?

“Hacks” kicks off its newest season on Thursday, April 10, with two episodes dropping at once.

Where can I watch it?

As always, you’ll be able to catch the show over on Max.

When do new episodes come out?

Once again, “Hacks” follows the weekly release model. But, it does get a little wonky. Here’s how the 10-episode season will go:

Episode 1: Thursday, April 10

Episode 2: Thursday, April 10

Episode 3: Thursday, April 17

Episode 4: Thursday, April 24

Episode 5: Thursday, May 1

Episode 6: Thursday, May 8

Episode 7: Thursday, May 15

Episode 8: Thursday, May 15

Episode 9: Thursday, May 22

Episode 10 (finale): Thursday, May 29

What is this season about?

This season, the official logline is: “Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.”

Watch the trailer