Hadley Gamble, whose harassment complaints against former NBCU CEO Jeff Shell got him ousted from the company, has reached an exit agreement with CNBC.

“CNBC today announced that Hadley Gamble, Anchor and Senior International Correspondent, is leaving the company,” a CNBC spokesperson said in a statement. “Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond. Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

In March, Gamble filed a complaint accusing Jeff Shell, former CEO of NBCUniversal, of harassment. Her complaint also alleged bullying and discrimination taking place at CNBC.

Shell became CEO in 2020, but evidence was uncovered that corroborated Gamble’s claims, which led to Shell’s ouster with cause.

Gamble’s lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Gamble’s contract had not been renewed, and she learned of this decision before she lodged the complaint against Shell.

As a journalist, Gamble interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Oct. 2021, the last interview of Putin conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine. Continued coverage of the Russai-Ukraine conflict from Gamble includes interviews with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EC President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She was the first international journalist to report from Saudi Aramco after the 2019 terror attacks, and she was also first to speak live to a Saudi official following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Before working at CNBC, Gamble produced news programs and covered national and international political events for ABC News and Fox News.

The New York Times first reported the news.

Shell apologized in a memo to employees for “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”