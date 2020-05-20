Hagen Mills, ‘Baskets’ Actor, Dies at 29 in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Police in Mayfield, Kentucky, say the actor shot and injured a woman before turning the gun on himself

| May 20, 2020 @ 10:03 AM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 10:38 AM
hagen mills

Hagen Mills, an actor known for appearing in FX’s “Baskets,” died Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky, in what local officials are investigating as an attempted murder-suicide.

Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed to TheWrap that Hagen shot 34-year-old Erica Price, with whom he shared a young daughter, before turning the gun on himself.

Price was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found Price outside of the residence with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. She informed police that the gunman, 29-year-old Mills, was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Police also disclosed that Price and Mills’s daughter was present during the shooting along with Price’s mother, and that Mills was holding the two inside the residence while he waited for Price to return home. Neither were physically injured during the incident.

In addition to “Baskets,” Mills’ acting history included the TV series like “Swedish Dicks” and “Involuntarily Single,” and well as the 2014 film “Puncture Wounds” and a recent indie-film called “Star Light.”

Mills’ mother told TMZ that the actor had been living in Hollywood for several but still had a home in Mayfield.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

