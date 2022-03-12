Hailey Bieber Describes Brain Blood Clot Scare That Caused Stroke-Like Symptoms

Hailey Bieber revealed Saturday that she was briefly hospitalized earlier this week after suffering stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain.

The 25-year-old model, who is married to Justin Bieber, shared her terrifying medical emergency in an Instagram Story on Saturday.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote.

She continued, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Bieber concluded by thanking people for their “well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

People reports that the 25-year-old was hospitalized in Palm Springs.