Haim Saban to Host $500,000 Per Person Fundraiser for Joe Biden
The virtual event will take place next week with the former VP expected to attend
Daniel Goldblatt | September 10, 2020 @ 3:36 PM
Last Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 3:49 PM
Getty
Media mogul Haim Saban will host a fundraiser next week for former vice president Joe Biden with tickets for the event costing $500,000 per person, a person with knowledge of the event told TheWrap.
Biden is expected to attend the event, which will feature Rep. Adam Schiff, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 14. Money raised at the event will go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising effort between Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.
Saban said in a statement, “I am pleased to see so many Democrats coming together in support of Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President. Joe is a proven leader who has the experience, vision and heart to unify our country in this hyper-partisan time.”
He continued, “Joe’s judgment and track record show that he will broadly restore America’s position as a moral and global leader, and ensure that the strong, bipartisan alliance between the U.S. and Israel remains unshakeable. This alliance is vital to our American interests, something Joe articulated best when he said: ‘if there were not an Israel, we would have to invent one to make sure our interests were preserved.’ I am confident that Joe is the right leader to make real progress for Americans and our international partners, and urge our party to unite in his support.”
Saban and his wife Cheryl are notoriously generous with their financial support of Democratic candidates. In 2016, they donated $6.4 million to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.
“It’s important to me for the [entertainment] industry to know what I’m doing for Hillary, how committed I am,” Saban told TheWrap at the time. “I want my number to be out there so others will be inspired to do the same.”
The Sabans did not support a candidate during the primary process.
