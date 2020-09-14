Haim Saban’s Hollywood Fundraiser for Joe Biden Raises $4.5 Million

Haim Saban’s fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $4.5 million, a person with knowledge of the event told TheWrap.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising effort between Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties. Haim and Cheryl Saban were joined by Biden, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and guests including, Tim Disney, Frank Gehry and Susan Disney Lord.

Tickets for the Monday event cost $500,000 per person.

Saban and his wife Cheryl are notoriously generous with their financial support of Democratic candidates. In 2016, they donated $6.4 million to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. An event Saban hosted for Clinton in August 2016 reportedly raised $5 million.

Saban said in a statement last week ahead of the event: “I am pleased to see so many Democrats coming together in support of Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President. Joe is a proven leader who has the experience, vision and heart to unify our country in this hyper-partisan time.”

The Sabans did not support a candidate during the primary process.

The Biden campaign is coming off a strong fundraising month for August, which brought in $364.5 million, shattering the record for most money raised in a single month by a political candidate. Donald Trump’s reelection campaign brought in $210 million in August.