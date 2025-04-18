Haley Joel Osment ‘Horrified’ by His Use of Antisemitic Slur During Arrest

Haley Joel Osment said he is “absolutely horrified” by his behavior while being arrested for public intoxication earlier this month, which included saying he was being “kidnapped by a f–king Nazi” and later using an antisemitic slur against an officer.

The actor, after being arrested at a ski lodge at Mammoth Lakes, California, on Apr. 8, was seen on body camera footage hurling insults at the police, including calling one officer a “f–king k–e.” Osment has since been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct for the incident.

On Thursday, he told People Magazine he was disgusted by his actions during the arrest. “I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” Osment shared in a statement. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

The 37-year-old former child star, who rose to fame in “The Sixth Sense” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” lost his home in Altadena during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January. Still, Osment admitted in his statement that is “no excuse” for using “this disgusting word” about Jewish people.

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts,” he said. “What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

Osment was arrested for public intoxication after trying to get on a ski lift with his helmet on backwards and without any skis or a snowboard. He then repeatedly said he was “being attacked” while being arrested, according to bodycam footage, and said “I am American” when asked for his name. Police recovered a $20 bill from Osment during the arrest, which had a “controlled substance” wrapped inside it, believed to be cocaine, police sources told People.