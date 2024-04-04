Halle Bailey to Star in Pharrell Williams, Michel Gondry Musical for Universal

Halle Bailey has signed on to star in an untitled coming-of-age musical that will be directed by Michel Gondry, produced by Pharrell Williams, and released by Universal.

The star of last year’s “The Little Mermaid” and “The Color Purple” joins a cast that includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. and “The Holdovers” Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Bailey’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film is said to be set in Virginia Beach in 1977 and will be inspired by Williams’ childhood home.

Gondry is directing the film from a screenplay by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Williams will produce through his label i am OTHER alongside Mimi Valdes, with Gil Netter producing through Gil Netter Productions.

Universal’s SVP of production development Ryan Jones and director of production development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio.

