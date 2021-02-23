Hallmark Channel Parent Company Crown Media Undergoes Layoffs

Hallmark Channel parent company Crown Media has undergone layoffs to “decrease redundancies, optimize effectiveness, and create more support level roles.”

“As part of a restructure to realign roles and responsibilities, some positions were eliminated,” the company said in a statement shared with TheWrap on Tuesday. “This was done in an effort to decrease redundancies, optimize effectiveness, and create more support level roles. With future changes, headcount will be net neutral.”

The layoffs took place on Monday, a person with knowledge of the company’s ongoing restructuring told us.

Deadline first reported the news of the layoffs.

More to come…