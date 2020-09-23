Hallmark’s 2020 ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Schedule: Here’s When All 40 New Movies Will Air

The countdown to Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” has officially begun!

On Wednesday, the cable channel released the full schedule of airdates for the 40 new holiday movies it will be rolling out this year, beginning Oct. 23. And while there are some fan-favorite Hallmark actors and actresses starring in the lineup, like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, Holly Robinson Peete and Danica McKellar, there are several newcomers leading films, including Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Tom McGowan, Alvina August, Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols, among many others.

This year’s slate also includes “The Christmas House,” which stars Jonathan Bennett and features a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child. Hallmark and its competitor Lifetime have been criticized over the years for not including LGBTQ lead characters and related plots in their Christmas movies. Hallmark said it would commit to incorporating these elements into its future projects in July, but Lifetime beat them to the punch by announcing in August that its first-ever movie with gay leads, “The Christmas Setup,” will premiere later this year.

See below for the complete schedule of when all 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies will air on Hallmark Channel and sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, with descriptions provided by Hallmark.

HALLMARK CHANNEL’S ‘COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS’

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, October 24: “Jingle Bell Bride”

Stars: Julie Gonzalo (“Supergirl”) and Ronnie Rowe Jr. (“Star Trek: Discovery”)

Wedding planner Jessica Perez (Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome local (Rowe Jr.) helping her.

Sunday, October 25: “Chateau Christmas”

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Picture a Perfect Christmas”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Just Add Romance”)

Margot (Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Newhaus to spend the holidays with her family and is reunited with an ex (Macfarlane) who helps her rediscover her passion for music.

Saturday, October 31: “Christmas with the Darlings”

Stars: Katrina Law (“Arrow”) and Carlo Marks (“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”)

Just before the holidays Jessica Lew (Law) is ending her tenure as the assistant to her wealthy boss to use her recently earned law degree within his company, but offers to help his charming, younger brother (Marks) as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew over Christmas.

Sunday, November 1: “One Royal Holiday”

Stars: Laura Osnes (“In the Key of Love”), Aaron Tveit (Les Miserables), Krystal Joy Brown (“Sydney to the Max”), Victoria Clark (“Homeland”) and Tom McGowan (“Everybody Loves Raymond”)

When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Saturday, November 7: “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater”

Stars: Ashley Williams (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”) and Niall Matter (“Christmas at Dollywood”) Single mom Maggie (Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Sunday, November 8: “On the 12th Date of Christmas”

Stars: Mallory Jansen (“Shooter”) and Tyler Hynes (“The Mistletoe Secret”)

Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Saturday, November 14: “Christmas in Vienna”

Stars: Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Brennan Elliott (“Crossword Mysteries”)

Jess (Drew), a concert violinist whose heart just isn’t in it anymore, goes to Vienna for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing, and a new love.

Sunday, November 15: “A Timeless Christmas”

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“Christmas at the Plaza”) and Erin Cahill (“Love, Fall & Order”)

Charles Whitley (Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st Century Christmas.

Saturday, November 21: “A Nashville Christmas Carol”

Stars: Jessy Schram (“Country at Heart”), Wes Brown (“Christmas at Graceland”), Wynonna Judd (The Judds), Sara Evans (“Nashville”), RaeLynn (“The Voice”), Kix Brooks (“Home by Spring”), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“Darrow Mysteries”)

Vivienne Wake (Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (Raelynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in LA, and with the return of Gavin Chase (Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

Sunday, November 22: “The Christmas House”

Stars: Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Ana Ayora (“In the Dark”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”) and Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”)

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Williams), have summoned their two grown sons – TV star, Mike Mitchell (Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Bennett) – home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ayora), his high school sweetheart.

New movie to be announced

Premiering – Monday, November 23

Tuesday, November 24: “A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn”

Stars: Rochelle Aytes (“Mistresses”) and Mark Taylor (“Memories of Christmas”)

Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.

Wednesday, November 25: “A Bright and Merry Christmas”

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) and Marc Blucas (“The Fix”)

Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.

Thursday, November 26: “Five Star Christmas” (working title)

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz (“Bottled with Love”) and Victor Webster (“MatchMaker Mysteries”) After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.

Friday, November 27: “Christmas by Starlight”

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (“Travelers”) and Paul Campbell (“Battlestar Galactica”)

Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

Saturday, November 28: “Christmas Waltz”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Will Kemp (“Royal Matchmaker”) and JT Church (“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”)

After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

Sunday, November 29: “If I Only Had Christmas”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Warren Christie (“The Color of Rain”)

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

Saturday, December 5 “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing”

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”), Colin Lawrence (“Riverdale”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”), Antonio Cayonne (“Fashionably Yours”) and Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”).

As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).

Sunday, December 6: “Christmas She Wrote”

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Dylan Neal (“Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day”)

When Kayleigh (McKellar), a romance writer, has her column cancelled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Neal) who cancelled her column who fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.

Saturday, December 12: “Cross Country Christmas”

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Greyston Holt (“Chesapeake Shores”)

Former classmates Lina (Cook) and Max (Holt) are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

Sunday, December 13: “Christmas Comes Twice”

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (“A Christmas Miracle”) and Michael Xavier (“Paris, Wine and Romance”)

Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.

Saturday, December 19 “Christmas Carousel”

Stars: Rachel Boston (“Check Inn to Christmas”) and Neal Bledsoe (“Shameless”)

When Lila (Boston) is hired by the Royal Family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the Prince (Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.

Sunday, December 20: “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!”

Stars: Mia Kirshner (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) and Marilu Henner (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”)

As Christina (Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES’ ‘MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS’

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, October 24: “Christmas Tree Lane”

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Our Christmas Love Song”), Andrew Walker (“Christmas on My Mind”), Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) and Briana Price (“13 Reasons Why”)

Music store owner Meg (Witt) spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition. As she finds herself falling for Nate (Walker), a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns his surprising tie to the developer.

Sunday, October 25: “Deliver by Christmas”

Stars: Alvina August (“Nancy Drew”) and Eion Bailey (“Switched for Christmas”)

Bakery owner Molly (August) meets Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.

Saturday, October 31: “Cranberry Christmas”

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Two Turtle Doves”) and Benjamin Ayres (“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”)

A separated couple (DeLoach and Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival – and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?

Sunday, November 1: “Holly & Ivy”

Stars: Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Jeremey Jordan (“Supergirl”) and Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”)

When Melody’s (Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor, Adam (Jordan).

Saturday, November 7: “The Christmas Ring”

Stars: Nazneen Contractor (“Ransom”) and David Alpay (“The Mistletoe Inn”)

A reporter (Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparent’s left behind.

Sunday, November 8: “The Christmas Bow”

Stars: Lucia Micarelli (“Treme”) and Michael Rady (“You’re Bacon Me Crazy”)

When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.

Saturday, November 14: “Meet Me at Christmas” (working title)

Stars: Catherine Bell (“Good Witch”) and Mark Deklin (“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”) When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.

Sunday, November 15: “The Christmas Doctor”

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”) and Adrian Holmes (“V-Wars”)

A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.

Saturday, November 21: “A Little Christmas Charm” (working title)

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

Holly (Greene), a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg (Penny) in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Sunday, November 22: “The Angel Tree”

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”) and Lucas Bryant (“Country at Heart”)

A writer (Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Bryant).

Saturday, November 28: “USS Christmas”

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”), Trevor Donovan (“Nostalgic Christmas”) and Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”)

Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

Saturday, December 5: “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas”

From Executive Producer Blake Shelton

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Stephen Huszar (“A Homecoming for the Holidays”) Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Huszar), Sarah (Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Sunday, December 6: “A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances”

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

After 15 years, Pat (Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay), at Christmas.

Saturday, December 12: “A Glenbrooke Christmas”

Stars: Autumn Reeser (“Christmas Under the Stars”) and Antonio Cupo (“Hats Off to Christmas!”)

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Cupo).

Sunday, December 13: “Christmas Homecoming” (working title)

Stars: Taylor Cole (“Matching Hearts”) and Steve Lund (“The Art of Us”)

When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Cole) and Kevin (Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.

Saturday, December 19: “Swept Up by Christmas” (working title)

Stars: TBD

An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past.

Sunday, December 20: “Project Christmas Wish”

Stars: TBD

For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her Mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love.

