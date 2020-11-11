2020 holiday tv movies hallmark lifetime

Hallmark/Lifetime/Hallmark/Lifetime

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates

by | November 11, 2020 @ 1:30 PM

“We wanted to hit the ground running as soon as production was back up, so we took that down time to educate ourselves,” Hallmark’s Michelle Vicary says

The coronavirus threatened to be the Grinch for Hallmark and Lifetime this year, robbing the networks of their plans to shoot beloved holiday TV movies as TV and film production ground to a halt earlier this year.

But eight months after the pandemic shutdowns began, programming executives at both networks have pulled off a Christmas miracle: producing just as many holiday movies in 2020 as they did last year — 40 at Hallmark, which air across the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and 30 at Lifetime.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

TAYSHIA ADAMS

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere
joe biden hollywood

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus
alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company
Ted Cruz

CNN Debunks Ted Cruz’s Bogus COVID Tracker Claim

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination
donald trump tweets about joe biden dnc speech

How Big Tech ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With a Biden Victory

Nielsen to Add Hyper-Targeted Ad Measurement to National TV Ratings
quibi fail

Where Quibi Went Wrong: A Lack of Business Agility | PRO Insight
hart ronaldo trump

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

Here Are All of Netflix’s 2020 Original Holiday Movies, TV Series and Specials

Theater Owners Urge Congress to Pass Immediate Relief Legislation