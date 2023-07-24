Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ to Continue Filming During Strike After Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

The actors’ guild awarded Hallmark Media’s family Western “When Calls the Heart” with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement in the midst of its standoff with the AMPTP.

This means Season 11 will move forward with filming prior to Sunday’s premiere of Season 10. The series now joins Apple TV+’s “Tehran” and “The Chosen,” which also received an interim agreement from the guild. SAG-AFTRA has granted 68 projects with interim agreements thus far during the actors strike, which started July 14.

Per SAG-AFTRA, the union’s interim agreements allow awarded

“productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP. In that case, the ‘Interim Agreement’ would largely be conformed to the AMPTP agreement on a going-forward basis once the membership ratifies successor agreements with the AMPTP.”

The series stars Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Daniel Lissing, Pascap Hutton and more.

“When Calls the Heart,” is one of Hallmark Media’s most-watched series, and it centers on a young teacher who picks up and moves into a Western Canadian town with a large coal-mining industry.

The series is produced by WCTH 10 productions. Krakow, Michael Shepard, Brian Bird, Susie Belzberg, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Michael Landon Jr., Greg Malcolm and Vicki Sotheran serve as executive producers.

