‘Halo’ Lands Early Season 2 Renewal at Paramount+

Paramount+ has already greenlit a second season of “Halo” over a month before the series premiere. David Wiener will join the series as showrunner and executive producer.

Based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, the first season of “Halo” doesn’t premiere at the streamer until March 24.

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+, said. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

The early season 2 pickup “reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers,” said David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc.

“HALO takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” Nevins added.

According to Paramount+, the series “will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. ‘Halo’ will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Executive producer Justin Falvey had previously said the producers were eyeing Weiner to take the mantle as showrunner. Wiener is also known for his work Starz’s “Flesh and Bone,” Amazon’s “Homecoming” and was recently showrunner for Peacock’s “Brave New World” adaptation.

“Halo” was first put in development back in 2013 with Steven Spielberg attached to produce for Microsoft’s ill-fated Xbox Entertainment Studios. After years of development, it was ordered to series at Showtime in 2018, only to move over to Paramount+ last year.

Steven Kane, who came aboard initially to co-showrun with original showunner Kyle Killen, ended up leaving in the middle of production. Kane will not return for a second season.

Along with Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Spartan John-117, “Halo” stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Executive producers include Kane, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.