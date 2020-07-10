‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail, Jennifer Todd Sign Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

“Hamilton” director Thomas Kail and Jennifer Todd have signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

As part of the multi-year pact, which began in February, Kail and Todd have formed a new television company which will develop for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore banner.

“I was worried that my quote about the great Tommy Kail might seem hyperbolic, but everything I’m about to say about him is undeniably true, starting with: he’s a genius,” Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday. “Throughout our time working together, we’ve watched Tommy mount a masterful live television event with ‘Grease: Live,’ for which he won an Emmy; then, he turned to the spectacular, multi-award winning drama, ‘Fosse/Verdon.’ And, as Disney+ subscribers experienced last weekend, Tommy’s film version of his and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breathtaking ‘Hamilton’ is a masterpiece that will be celebrated by generations to come. Tommy’s incredible degree of perfectionism, high level of specificity and brilliant creative vision runs throughout all of these great projects. Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy and I feel so lucky to be partnering with Tommy and the very talented Jen Todd and we look forward to seeing what they do together.”

