Filmed Version of ‘Hamilton’ to Debut on Disney+ This Summer (Video)

Bob Iger and Lin-Manuel Miranda move release up by more than 15 months

| May 12, 2020 @ 5:27 AM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 6:09 AM
The filmed version of “Hamilton” will premiere July 3, 2020 on Disney+, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney boss Bob Iger said Tuesday on “GMA.”

That is way earlier than the initial plan called for: “Hamilton” was slated to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, and then land on Disney+ sometime later.

The version subscribers will see was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre over the course of three days in June 2016. That means Miranda and the original principal players will be seen in their starring roles.

This Independence Day weekend, Disney+ viewers will get to watch Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

Producers are Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail. Kail also directs the live capture version.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’ — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” Iger said on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda added. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Watch Miranda and Iger share the good news with “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan below.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

