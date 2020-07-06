Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Hamilton Polka’ Music Video Made From Mashed up Disney+ Footage

Disney+ dropped the filmed version of “Hamilton” on July 3, giving people who had never had the means or opportunity to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit a chance to finally be satisfied. It also gave “Weird Al” Yankovic the chance to further (lovingly) satirize the historical musical by taking footage from the Disney-owned streaming service and cutting it together to make an unofficial music video for “The Hamilton Polka.”
Yankovic posted the video to his YouTube page Saturday, writing: “Here’s a video for ‘The Hamilton Polka’ that I put together using clips from the new ‘Hamilton’ movie (which is streaming right now on Disney+)! Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever.”
As Yankovic said, the filmed version of “Hamilton” is streaming now on Disney+.
