Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler and Star of Netflix’s ‘Terrace House,’ Dies at 22

Hana Kimura, a pro wrestler and cast member of the Netflix reality show “Terrace House,” has died, Stardom Wrestling announced Friday. She was 22.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the wrestling organization tweeted Friday night. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

The cause of Kimura’s death is unknown at the moment, but BBC reported that she had posted alarming messages on her social media account this week along with images of self harm.

In addition, Newsweek reported that the budding Japanese wrestling star had been the victim of cyberbullying.

Several fans took aim at those who have “mean tweeted” her, with one fan writing, “This f—in idiot @dx6N0KFrvv6fPzm has been harassing Hana Kimura for who even knows how long, telling her to disappear multiple times. YOU DROVE SOMEBODY TO SUICIDE! How the fuck do you feel now? She deserves justice, this person needs to be in jail! #RIPHanaKimura.”

Another fan wrote: “This absolutely makes me SICK! How people think cyberbullying is okay will always blow my mind. People need to realize THIS IS NOT OKAY! What you say MATTERS!!! Big, small, famous, not famous — DO NOT BE AN A–HOLE! Kindness goes a very long way. TRY IT! RIP Hana Kimura.”

While reps for Netflix didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, a statement on Stardom’s website reads, “Our company player Hana Kimura passed away today on May 23. We apologize for the sudden concern and sorrow for our fans and all concerned. Regarding the details, there are some parts that we have not yet grasped, so we will continue to cooperate with the investigation between the parties concerned.”