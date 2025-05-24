Elisabeth Moss Only Agreed to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ After Learning Who Was Going to Replace Her: ‘Over My Dead Body’ | Video

Elizabeth Moss only committed to “The Handmaid’s Tale” after learning who the producers planned to replace her with.

While appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Friday, Moss explained that she didn’t want to commit to another show so fast after wrapping eight years on “Mad Men.” But after first turning the offer down, she was eventually talked into it after she learned who producers were going to go to with an offer if she said no to the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

“I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready to make that commitment again, so I actually passed the first time they offered it to me,” Moss said. “I know, it seems insane now. I’m so glad I’ve corrected that. And then they came back, and they very nicely offered it again, blah, blah, blah. Then the thing that clinched it was … they leaked it to me — obviously on purpose — who they were going to offer it to if I didn’t take it, and I was like, ‘Over my dead body.’”

Moss added: “It was the thing that made realize that I needed to do it. I couldn’t stand the idea of anyone else playing that role, you know what I mean? That was the thing that made me realize how badly I wanted to do it.”

Watch the full interview below:

The sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” ends on Tuesday. The penultimate episode made extra waves this week by debuting a re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Moss explained in an interview with Billboard that she really wanted one of the artist’s songs in the final episodes of the series.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Moss said. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

She finished: “I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last two episodes of the show,’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” airs its series finale on May 27 on Hulu.