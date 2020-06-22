The premiere of the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been pushed to 2021, Hulu revealed Monday during a virtual newfront presentation to advertisers.

Production on Season 4 of the Elisabeth Moss-led drama had just begun in March when it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season was originally targeting to launch this fall, but the streaming service has now shifted it to next year. An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap the streamer will have a narrower window for a premiere when a date is set for filming to resume.

Hulu also revealed during its newfront that limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, and the Kate McKinnon-led “The Dropout” will debut next year.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for Season 4 in July 2018, ahead of its Season 3 finale on Aug. 14. The dystopian drama’s third installment launched in June 2019, which made it ineligible for last year’s Emmys, and Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in April 2017 and April 2018, respectively.

Along with Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.

The series hails from MGM Television.