Hulu released the trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 Tuesday, revealing that June (Elisabeth Moss) is now “public enemy No. 1” in Gilead following the events of the Season 3 finale, when she unleashed a rebellion that has continued to spread throughout the oppressed land.

Season 4 of the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel will launch with three episodes on April 28.

Per Hulu, “In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Production on Season 4 of Hulu’s No. 1 original series was just getting underway in Canada last March when it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” fourth season was originally expected to premiere in Fall 2020. However, the fourth season got back into production in Canada in December, just as Hulu announced it had given “The Handmaid’s Tale” an early Season 5 renewal.

Readers can see what Moss and the show’s executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield told TheWrap about Season 4’s trip to Gilead “hotspot” Chicago and whether they plan on stopping with Season 5 right here.

Along with Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Miller, along with Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

The drama hails from MGM Television and is internationally distributed by MGM.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 launches April 28 on Hulu.