Hank Azaria to Play Apple CEO Tim Cook in Showtime’s Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’

Hank Azaria will play Apple CEO Tim Cook in Showtime’s anthology series “Super Pumped.” The first season tracks the rise of Uber.

Based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” the series will “depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley,” according to Showtime’s description. “Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. Kyle Chandler and Kerry Bishé also star. Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley, who was Kalanick’s mentor. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee No. 4.

The project was initially put into development as a limited series, but has since been re-conceived as an anthology. Future seasons will each center on a different story that “rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer.

Variety first reported on Azaria’s casting. He is repped by ICM and Sloane Offer.