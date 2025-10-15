Hannah Stocking and Michelle Khare Join Power Women Summit 2025

Hannah Stocking (Actress, Comedian and Creator) and Michelle Khare (Creator & Host, “Challenge Accepted”) will join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, to discuss how today’s leading creators are transforming entertainment, setting cultural trends and shaping the future of storytelling.

Moderated by Jo Cronk (Co-CEO, Whalar), the panel, titled “The New Faces of Entertainment” presented by Whalar, will take place on December 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills as part of PWS.

Creators have reshaped modern storytelling, sparking global trends and redefining the entertainment industry. “The New Faces of Entertainment” presented by Whalar explores how creators now hold the spotlight, setting the agenda for what’s next in entertainment.

About the Speakers:

Hannah Stocking has over 71 million followers and nearly 2 billion lifetime YouTube views. From her viral sketches to starring in Netflix’s “The Wrong Paris,” her work spans digital content, acting and fashion. She’s the first digital creator to receive the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Award at the United Nations and is a Kids’ Choice Awards nominee, cementing her role as a leader in entertainment and an inspiration to millions.

Michelle Khare, with 4.7 million YouTube subscribers, lives life on the edge by taking on extreme physical and mental challenges in her Streamy-winning docuseries, "Challenge Accepted." Each week, she documents her raw, unfiltered journey into a new world – training with the Secret Service, FBI and 911 dispatchers or attempting to earn a black belt in 90 days with no prior experience.

Jo Cronk oversees Whalar's global agency business, leading a team of 80+ diverse voices and pioneering a creator ecosystem that empowers talent to reach their full potential. A recognized voice in the Creator Economy, she has forged partnerships with Amazon, NFL, Peacock, Spotify and more. She also serves as a judge for top awards including The One Show and Cannes Lions Young Lions.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025 is presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, Entertainment Partners, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, Sony Pictures, South Coast Plaza and Whalar.

