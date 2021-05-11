Sean Hannity turned Jimmy Kimmel’s words about Caitlyn Jenner right back around on him, calling the ABC late-night host an “ignorant asshole.”

Kimmel had previously referred to Jenner as an “ignorant a-hole” over remarks the gubernatorial candidate made about homelessness in her home state of California.

“Far-left, low-rated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is spewing more hatred and more rage, saying, ‘Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?'” Hannity rhetorically said on Monday night’s “Hannity.” “In response to our interview with Caitlyn Jenner talking about the real problem of homelessness.”

“Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots? Yeah, if you haven’t noticed, homeless people are all over your state,” he continued. “And by the way, don’t you have anything better to do, maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings, because we’re absolutely crushing you by like 70% in total viewers, Jimmy. So– that’s this quarter.”

Hannity’s not wrong about his viewership advantage: So far for the second quarter of 2021, “Hannity” is averaging 2.711 million total viewers to Kimmel’s 1.608 million, according to Nielsen. That’s a 69% difference. But here’s the deal: Hannity’s show starts at 9 p.m. and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs at 11:35 p.m. Being on ABC, Kimmel’s program is available in more homes than Hannity’s — although cable isn’t exactly rare either.

In the key news demographic of adults 25-54, Hannity has about a 6% advantage thus far this quarter. But Kimmel holds that same advantage in the key entertainment demo, adults 18-49.

“Jimmy, here’s my advice. Don’t talk about my show anymore. But since you did, let’s remind people, take a trip down memory lane. You want to talk about ignorant assholes. This is you dressed as Karl Malone.”

Hannity then showed a picture of Kimmel from an old “Man Show” bit in which Kimmel dressed as the Utah Jazz power forward. As part of the recurring bit’s visual gag, Kimmel would darken his skin color with makeup.

Last summer, Kimmel apologized for the past sketches.

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” Kimmel said.

“I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last 20-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show,” Kimmel’s statement at the time continued. “I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me. I love this country too much to allow that.”

Read his full statement here.

Back to Hannity, who then rolled more old “Man Show” footage and called Kimmel “an ignorant asshole” yet again.

“Maybe your bosses at Disney can talk you out of your bad behavior,” Hannity concluded. “You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder. Ball’s in your court.”

Watch the “Hannity” video above.