Ratings: ABC’s ‘Happy Days of Garry Marshall’ Special Puts a Smile on 5.6 Million Faces

But NBC has the last laugh in key 18-49 demographic

| May 13, 2020 @ 8:28 AM Last Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 8:47 AM
happy Days of Garry Marshall

ABC

Happy days were (kind of) here again for ABC last night, when the network’s “Happy Days of Garry Marshall” special drew 5.6 million total viewers.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to win Tuesday in total viewers. The two-hour program’s 0.6 rating/3 share among adults 18-49 was also too light for ABC to compete in the key demo.

Among adults 18-49, there was a primetime logjam last night.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/5 and 7 million viewers. The “Ellen’s Game of Games” season finale at 9 drew a 0.8/4 and 4.1 million viewers. At 10, a special “Social Distancing Edition” of “Hollywood Game Night” got a 0.6/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, airing all reruns. ABC was second with 4.7 million total viewers, Fox finished fourth with 2.3 million, and Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For ABC, following the Garry Marshall special, the “For Life” Season 1 finale at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

Fox aired only a special episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” averaging the Nielsen numbers we laid out above.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 920,000, The CW was seventh with 872,000.

For The CW, the “Flash” season finale at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” got a 0.2/1 and 665,000 viewers.

