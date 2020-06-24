The CW’s ‘Happy Hour’ Rises From Last Week’s Goose Egg to a 0.1 Rating

The CW has reason to pop bottles, sort of, this morning. Its “Happy Hour” rose from a horrific 0.0 rating last week to a 0.1 rating last night. (The show still got a 0 share.)

That’s not *good* — but it’s a heck of a lot better than a full-on goose egg. The CW still finished dead last in broadcast’s primetime.

“Happy Hour” is a series of stand-up comedy specials.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/8 and 8.6 million viewers. “World of Dance” at 10 had a 0.8/5 and 4.4 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.6 million.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.4 million. Both networks aired only repeats.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 910,000.

For ABC, following reruns, “The Genetic Detective” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 723,000. “Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 958,000 viewers. “Happy Hour,” which aired a Louie Anderson special last night, followed.