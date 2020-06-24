The CW’s ‘Happy Hour’ Rises From Last Week’s Goose Egg to a 0.1 Rating

NBC easily wins another Tuesday with “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance”

| June 24, 2020 @ 8:25 AM Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 8:35 AM
The CW Happy Hour

The CW

The CW has reason to pop bottles, sort of, this morning. Its “Happy Hour” rose from a horrific 0.0 rating last week to a 0.1 rating last night. (The show still got a 0 share.)

That’s not *good* — but it’s a heck of a lot better than a full-on goose egg. The CW still finished dead last in broadcast’s primetime.

“Happy Hour” is a series of stand-up comedy specials.

Also Read: 'America's Got Talent': The Bonebreakers Dance Team Will Make Your Back Hurt (Video)

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/8 and 8.6 million viewers. “World of Dance” at 10 had a 0.8/5 and 4.4 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.6 million.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in viewers with 4.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.4 million. Both networks aired only repeats.

Also Read: Ratings: NBC's 'Dateline Monday' Premiere Outdoes Last Week's 'Songland' Season Finale

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 910,000.

For ABC, following reruns, “The Genetic Detective” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 723,000. “Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 958,000 viewers. “Happy Hour,” which aired a Louie Anderson special last night, followed.

'Gone With the Wind,' 'Cops' and Other Movies and TV Shows Pulled in the #BlackLivesMatter Era (Photos)

  • blacklivesmatter pulled shows gone with the wind always sunny live pd
  • cops Paramount Network
  • Gone With the Wind WarnerMedia
  • live pd A&E
  • Chris Lilley Smouse Angry Boys Australian Broadcast Company
  • little britain bbc BBC
  • fawlty towers BBC
  • David Cross Bob Odenkirk Netflix
  • The Mighty Boosh A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
  • Jack Donaghy Vertical Integration 30 Rock NBCU
1 of 11

New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream

The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE