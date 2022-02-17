‘Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Studios and Universal Television

Tracy Oliver’s comedy series “Harlem,” about four fabulous and ambitious girlfriends, has been picked up for a second season.

Amazon Studios and Universal Television made the announcement Thursday, saying series stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson will all be “continuing to level up in New York’s vibrant Harlem.”

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” Oliver added in a statement. “’Harlem’ has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, ‘Harlem’ and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell.”

He continued, “We look forward to following the Season 2 journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way. #HarlemEverAfter.”

The show has been nominated as one of GLAAD’s “Outstanding New TV Series” and is up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Series creator Oliver writes and executive produces the dramedy.

“Harlem” is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, and Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.