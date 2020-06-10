‘Harlots’ Canceled by Hulu After 3 Seasons, ‘Reprisal’ Will Also Not Return

Hulu has canceled both “Harlots” and “Reprisal,” an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

“Harlots,” set in 18th century Georgian London, is done after three seasons while the thriller “Reprisal” lasted only one season.

“Harlots” starred Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay. Liv Tyler had a recurring role as well. Per hUlu, “Harlots” offered “a new take” on the city’s most valuable commercial activity — sex — based on the stories of real women. Morton and Manville played dueling brothel owners.

“Harlots” was written by Moira Buffini and the creative team included Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. It finished its now-last season last August. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report on “Harlots.”

“Reprisal” is a hyper-noir revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.

The series stars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor. “Reprisal” is created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan Van Tulleken, who directed five of the 10 episodes.

“Reprisal” dropped its entire only season last December.