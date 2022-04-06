Newcomer Harper Anthony Joins Marvel Studios ‘Ironheart’ Series (Exclusive)

Newcomer Harper Anthony has been cast in Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” series at Disney+, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own advanced suit of armor and follows in Iron Man’s footsteps. Thorne will first appear in this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Anthony’s role is being kept under wraps. He joins a cast that includes “In the Heights” Star Anthony Ramos.

In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, if that’s not immediately clear. In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

Ironheart is a fairly new character in the comics, having only been introduced in 2016 and created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. Leading Thorne’s live-action series will be Chinaka Hodge, who will serve as the head writer.

“Ironheart” is one of many Marvel Studios series: “Moon Knight,” the studio’s sixth series for Disney+, premiered on March 30 to rave reviews. That will be followed by “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Armor Wars,” “Secret Invasion,” “Echo,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” two more animated series, and untitled “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi” spinoff series. There’s also a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special set for 2022.

Anthony is a 9-year old model, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and scholar who landed a recurring role on the independent series “Vulture City,” a co-star role on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” and a commercial for the Illinois Department of Public Health. He is currently in a movie called “City of Vultures” that is streaming on several sites, including Apple TV, and has a song he is featured on called “Model Life” that is streaming on Apple Music and Spotify. He has maintained straight A’s for the last 8 quarters, earned perfect attendance, Principal’s Scholar Awards, Citizenship Awards, and was invited to become a member of the National Jr Beta Club because of his consistent academic excellence. Additionally, Harper has completed courses in aviation training and financial literacy where he earned a Jr. Investor certification.

Anthony is repped by Talent X Alexander and Atlas Artists.