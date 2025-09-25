Harris Dickinson shared that he would be a bit more interested in portraying famed spy James Bond than suiting up as a superhero.

The “Babygirl” star was chatting with Josh Horowitz on Thursday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast when the host asked if he had ever auditioned for the role of Superman, to which he replied “no,” adding that there’s also nothing to be confirmed about any X-Men audition and/or casting rumors.

Instead, Dickinson said he has no interest in the DC universe whatsoever.

“Depends on the role,” Dickinson admitted, before sharing his thoughts frankly.

“If I’m being totally honest, I don’t think I’ve seen anything in the last five to 10 years in that universe that has been exceptionally interesting, character-wise,” Dickinson explained, though highlighting that the supervillains have piqued his interest.

“The villains, on the other hand, maybe,” Dickinson shared. “But if I’m being totally honest, yeah, working with like auto-filmmakers that have a very distinct thing to say, intrigues me more with characters that are probably more closely related to the real world in some way.”

However, when it comes to franchises, he may pick up an audition call for the James Bond universe.

“The role of James Bond is interesting,” Dickinson said. “The circumstances of Bond are interesting. The character, the world, what he goes through, that’s interesting.”

When Horowitz asked if he’d ever seriously thought about playing the secret agent, he said, “Of course, in practicality.”

The conversations around who should play the next Bond have gone on for years, with Idris Elba, “Superman” alum Henry Cavill and more popular figures rumored to be top contenders. In the meantime, Dickinson is making his feature directorial debut with his film “Urchin.”

You can watch the full “Happy Sad Confused” interview in the video above.