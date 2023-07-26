Harris Faulkner accused Hillary Clinton of pretending to care about the welfare of the nation on Tuesday, responding to a Monday night tweet from the former secretary of state with, “Do you really think she cares? I’m not under the disillusion that she cares about anybody other than herself.”

The tweet in question came Monday evening when Clinton retweeted an infographic from progressive lobby group CAP Action (a.k.a. the Center for American Progress Action Fund) that detailed the record-high temperatures seen across the country.

The graphic notably highlighted headlines on how July 4 was Earth’s hottest day in 100,000 years, Phoenix clocked 19 days at 110 degrees and the current 39-day heatwave smashed over 2,300 weather records. The bottom of the graphic read: “The climate crisis is here. That’s why President Biden passed historic clean energy investments that will grow the economy and help fight climate change. Every MAGA Republican in Congress voted no.”

“Hot enough for you?” Clinton wrote in her retweet of the post. “Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.

“I just feel like it’s completely trite, Harris,” Fox News’ Emily Compagno, cohost of “Outnumbered,” said Tuesday before giving Faulkner the floor. “It’s as if you ChatGPT’d: How do I make a dig and blame MAGA Republicans without any specificity or without any realism, which is what all Americans deserve, irrespective of your party and the tactics you think will work.”

“C’mon, she gave us ‘deplorables.’ Do you really think she cares?” Faulkner responded. “Because I’m not under the disillusion that she cares about anybody other than herself. I am mystified to know why does she need a power grab? My goodness, she had so much of it and still couldn’t beat anybody to get into that White House on her own — she had to marry into the family to get there.”

(Perhaps unsurprisingly, Faulkner’s latter dig earned some vocal enthusiasm from her “Outnumbered” co-panelists.)

Later in the segment, which also featured commentary from former New York Sen. Lee Zeldin and “Outnumbered” cohost Kayleigh McEnany saying that the Democratic Party is to blame for Americans’ political divides, Faulkner added that the “irony” of Clinton’s continued attacks against MAGA and former president Donald Trump is that Trump “has the power and the money that she wishes she did.”

Watch the full Fox News segment from Tuesday’s “Outnumbered” in the video above.