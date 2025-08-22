Harrison Dossick, Prominent Copyright Litigator for Angelina Jolie and Paramount, Dies at 65

Harrison Dossick, a prominent entertainment and copyright litigator, has died at the age of 65.

Dossick spent over four decades handling a variety of media legal disputes, intellectual property litigation and commercial litigation. Among his biggest cases were defending Angelina Jolie surrounding “In the Land of Blood and Honey” copyright infringement litigation and FilmDistrict Distribution LLC in false advertising claims over Ryan Gosling’s 2011 film “Drive.”

“Harrison was an exceptional lawyer and a treasured colleague and friend,” Peter Weil, Managing Partner of Glaser Weil, said. “He combined intellectual brilliance with warmth, humor and integrity, earning the trust of his clients and the deep admiration of everyone who worked alongside him. Harrison’s sudden passing is an immeasurable loss to our firm and to the legal community. We will miss him greatly, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him.”

Other disputes Dossick oversaw include working with Paramount Pictures in copyright and idea submission claims related to “What Men Want,” and Sony Pictures Entertainment in a profit participation dispute over “Basic Instinct” sequel. He also represented Sony’s Screen Gems in a likeness and profit participation dispute tied to “The Partridge Family.”

His work earned him recognition from The Legal 500 – one of the world’s leading legal services benchmarking platforms – and “The Best Lawyers in America (2024-26)” in the category of Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television.

Prior to joining Glaser Weil, Dossick served as a partner at Reed Smith LLP from 2012-2023, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP from 2000 to 2012 and Hill Wynne Troop & Meisinger from 1988 to 2000.

Dossick is survived by his wife, Joanne, and children, Artie and Carly.