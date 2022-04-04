Harrison Ford Joins Jason Segel in Apple Original Comedy ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford is joining Jason Segel in the Apple Original comedy series “Shrinking.”

Ford is playing Dr. Phil Rhodes in the show, described as a “down-to earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy. “

Segel stars in and writes the series about Jimmy (his character), a “grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

The show, from Warner Bros. Television, will span 10 episodes.

Segel is an executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

Ford is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.