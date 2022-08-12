Baseball fans were literally living the dream on Thursday night, as the MLB’s annual Field of Dreams game took place between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. But for some, it quickly turned into a nightmare when it came time for the 7th inning stretch – sung by a hologram of Harry Caray.

Caray was, of course, a huge figure in Chicago during his career, broadcasting for the Chicago White Sox for 11 seasons, and then for the Cubs from 1982 until 1997. Today, audio of him singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” is often used at Cubs games when a special guest singer hasn’t been secured. That audio was seemingly the same one used with the hologram Thursday.

Watch the full song in the video below.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

Many fans, however, weren’t ready to see Caray in holographic form, with many criticizing both the general concept and the actual execution of the move, saying it looked nothing like the play-by-play announcer.

“FOX SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DOING HARRY CARAY LIKE THIS,” one person tweeted. Another simply posted a photo of Chicago Cubs manager David Ross giving his middle finger to the camera, captioned with: “To whoever thinks Harry Caray really looked like that.”

FOX SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DOING HARRY CARAY LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/5DfNAZ4QIY — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 12, 2022

To whoever thinks Harry Caray really looked like that. pic.twitter.com/iTMGuqXFfE — Joey Ricotta (@JoeyKnowsNothin) August 12, 2022

Others compared the hologram to other moments in pop culture – like the force ghosts from the “Star Wars” saga.

“Apparently Harry Caray is one with the Force now?” one person joked, photoshopping Caray into one of the final moments from “Return of the Jedi,” where Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Yoda are all together in force ghost form.

Apparently Harry Caray is one with the Force now? #FieldofDreamsGame pic.twitter.com/6nsA1erDvA — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) August 12, 2022

That Harry Caray hologram pic.twitter.com/R5xM6whXn2 — Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) August 12, 2022

Granted, not everyone had a problem with the hologram. Some joked that it should be used in other sports, while others argued that it’d be hard for the hologram to actually be offensive, considering what Caray was like while he was still alive.

“For those who weren’t watching the Cubs with Harry, he was offensive EVERY SINGLE BROADCAST,” one person tweeted.

Word circulating about a possible Harry Caray hologram doing the 7th inning stretch tonight and that it might come off as "offensive."



For those who weren't watching the Cubs with Harry, he was offensive EVERY SINGLE BROADCAST. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 12, 2022

Begging Fox to use fake Harry Caray for Big Ten football. Have him do Jump Around. Get some mileage out of it. The SEC would never. pic.twitter.com/ptQI2uYy5O — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 12, 2022

You can check out more disturbed reactions to the hologram below.

Harry Caray watching that 7th inning stretch from above. pic.twitter.com/Ei211Ue74M — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 12, 2022

my therapist: [whispering] and is this "Hologram Harry Caray" in the room with us right now? — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) August 12, 2022

Look, I may cringe at the Harry Caray thing, but one has to admit that half-assedly reanimating dead people to fulfill commercial impulses which exploit the viewer's nostalgia is about as on-brand as something called the Field of Dreams Game can be. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) August 11, 2022

Hologram Harry Caray is perhaps the ultimate example of "just because you can doesn't mean you should" — Listen Here Baseball Commissioner (@spacemnkymafia) August 12, 2022