‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace': Tensions Run High in First Trailer for Lifetime Original Movie (Video)

In the first trailer for Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” tensions run high as it becomes clear to Prince Harry that his wife, Meghan Markle, is “being hounded to death.”

It’s the third of its “Harry & Meghan” series, greenlit shortly after Prince Harry and Markle did their Oprah Winfrey interview, which fans can get a glimpse of in the new trailer for the movie. Other key moments dramatized in the trailer include Archie’s birth, and the couple’s decision to leave England and their royal duties.

“I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m helpless to stop it,” Prince Harry tells Markle in the trailer.

Jordan Dean plays Prince Harry in the Lifetime reimagining, while Sydney Morton plays Markle. No official date has been announced, but Lifetime has already set “Harry & Megan: Escaping the Palace” for the fall. The previous installments were titled “A Royal Romance” (2018) and “Becoming Royal” (2019).

Watch the trailer below.