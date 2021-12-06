Hold tight, Hufflepuffs (and other houses), the Harry Potter reunion is almost here, and HBO Max has dropped a new teaser to get your broomsticks fired up.

On Sunday night, during “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on TBS and Cartoon Network, the teaser for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” debuted — and it was pure magic.

Featuring a handful of “Potter” faces, including Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid, Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley, and a brunette in a cap heading to Kings Cross Platform 9 3/4, the teaser offered our first look at these iconic “Potter” performers reuniting for the special, which premieres Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

You can watch the trailer above to see some of the film’s stars receiving invites to the affair, while another reads the Daily Prophet, which bears the headline, “Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and various cast members and filmmakers from the eight films, as they celebrate the anniversary of the debut Potter film — “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The special will feature new interviews with the cast, as well as conversations, and will chart a making-of-story.

Other cast HBO Max has confirmed for the reunion include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Evanna Lynch.