Harry Styles has blessed the internet with a new music video to his song, “Treat People With Kindness” — and he brought a very special guest with him: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Shot in black-and-white, the music video features the two internet darlings executing an extremely fun dance number in matching custom Gucci outfits to ring in the new year.

Needless to say, their fans were very, very happy with the video, which was announced just two hours before it was released on the first day of 2021.

“Phoebe waller-bridge and harry styles doing a choreographed dance together has cured my hangover,” one user tweeted.

“Harry styles and phoebe waller-bridge already saved 2021,” another person tweeted.

“happy new year to harry styles and phoebe waller bridge ONLY,” comedian Matt Bellassai wrote.

Gabe Turner, who co-directed the music video with his brother Ben Turner, said the project was shot at the beginning of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic had the entertainment industry shutting down.

“Didn’t realize how lucky we were to experience this at the time! Harry & Phoebe – an absolute career highlight! Fitting that it goes out today hoping that in 2021 we can return to some kind of normal,” Turner tweeted on Friday.

Take a look at the video here.